Mild temperatures, dry weather for Halloween night: meteorologist

Looking out the window Wednesday morning may leave you feeling discouraged about your Halloween plans later in the day, but one meteorologist says you can expect the rain to clear up in time for trick-or-treating.

You won’t need to bundle up the kids Wednesday evening because it’s not going to be that cold.

“In fact, for trick-or-treat time we’re looking at a temperature close to the double digits, likely around nine degrees,” said Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

“What people are going to experience early in the day is going to be rain, but we’re going to see the showers start to move out [in the afternoon],” he said.

By the time the sun goes down, a little after 6 p.m., Hull said the rain shouldn’t be an issue.

“By the evening hours, I think the witches and goblins are going to be happy because we’re going to see the showers clear.”

“Trick-or-treat time should be dry.”

Halloween is all about the kids, who’ll transform into witches, ghosts, superheroes, or wherever their creative minds lead them.

Some students from Mr. Campbell’s Grade 5 class at Riverside Public School within the Thames Valley District School Board shared their costume inspiration with 980 CFPL.

Some of them include Little Red Riding Hood, a clown, a mime, and a vampire.

When asked what was their favourite part about celebrating the spooky holiday, students said they like dressing up, trick-or-treating with friends, staying up a little later than usual, and, of course, all the candy.

Meanwhile, London police are cautioning drivers to pay extra attention on the roads Wednesday night, and for parents to check candy before it’s eaten.

Police also say it’s safer to use makeup instead of masks so that kids can clearly see where they’re going.