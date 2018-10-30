Looking for a Halloween scare? Londoners deck out their yards while McCullough’s shares costume tips

It’s down to the wire for anyone still looking for a Halloween costume as we’re getting close to trick or treating time.

Crystal Sheridan with McCullough’s Costume and Party Supplies says while superheroes and princesses are still in demand, scarier costumes are especially popular this year, even for very young kids.

“Scary clowns are always a favourite. Michael Myers has been a big hit this year. But even the little girls, little boys, they want to be skeletons, they want to be zombies, they want to be vampires. They want that little scare factor, it’s fun for them!”

If a scary costume isn’t enough, many Londoners have decked out their yards for Halloween, with some even offering a haunted house experience. You can find photos and addresses for some of the spookiest spots below:

If you’re still looking for a costume, Sheridan adds that you can find a variety of options at McCullough’s, at 1140 Dundas St. in London.

“Not everybody wants something short and sexy and we make sure we carry a nice 50/50 split so that we have those cute, flirty costumes but we also have really nice family-friendly costumes as well, for the teachers and the people that are wearing them to their workplace. We really want to take that into consideration.”