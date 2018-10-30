Canada
October 30, 2018 2:06 pm

Looking for a Halloween scare? Londoners deck out their yards while McCullough’s shares costume tips

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

77 Cantley Crescent in the Adelaide/Southdale area.

via Auburn White
It’s down to the wire for anyone still looking for a Halloween costume as we’re getting close to trick or treating time.

Crystal Sheridan with McCullough’s Costume and Party Supplies says while superheroes and princesses are still in demand, scarier costumes are especially popular this year, even for very young kids.

“Scary clowns are always a favourite. Michael Myers has been a big hit this year. But even the little girls, little boys, they want to be skeletons, they want to be zombies, they want to be vampires. They want that little scare factor, it’s fun for them!”

If a scary costume isn’t enough, many Londoners have decked out their yards for Halloween, with some even offering a haunted house experience. You can find photos and addresses for some of the spookiest spots below:

dartm1

A decorated yard at 92 Dartmouth Drive.

via S. Clark
dart2

A decorated yard at 92 Dartmouth Drive.

via S. Clark
dart3

A decorated yard at 92 Dartmouth Drive.

via S. Clark
Front Webbing 09

At 172 West Rivertrace Walk, east of Wonderland and Fanshawe, a free family haunted house is being put on from 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween, ages 5+ according to the organizer.

via Larissa Gerow
rivertrace2

172 West Rivertrace Walk, east of Wonderland and Fanshawe.

via Larissa Gerow
cantley1

77 Cantley Crescent in the Adelaide/Southdale area.

via Auburn White
cantley2

77 Cantley Crescent in the Adelaide/Southdale area.

via Auburn White
335 admiral1

335 Admiral Drive in London, Ontario.

via Jean Wastell
admiral4

335 Admiral Drive in London, Ontario.

via Jean Wastell
admiral2

335 Admiral Drive in London, Ontario.

via Jean Wastell
admiral3

335 Admiral Drive in London, Ontario.

via Jean Wastell
queen anne1

141 Queen Anne Circle in the area of Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road.

via Brig Whitehead
massacre1

Advertised as an interactive haunted house from 7 to 9 p.m. on Halloween at 102 Beechbank Crescent in the area of Southdale Rd. and Wellington Rd.

via Madame Massacre's Insane Haunts/Facebook

If you’re still looking for a costume, Sheridan adds that you can find a variety of options at McCullough’s, at 1140 Dundas St. in London.

“Not everybody wants something short and sexy and we make sure we carry a nice 50/50 split so that we have those cute, flirty costumes but we also have really nice family-friendly costumes as well, for the teachers and the people that are wearing them to their workplace. We really want to take that into consideration.”

Global News