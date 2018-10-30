Politics
October 30, 2018 4:49 pm
Updated: October 30, 2018 6:14 pm

Andrew Scheer meets with Doug Ford to discuss carbon tax, Justin Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer acknowledge the crowd while on stage at the Conservative national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
TORONTO – Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is shrugging off suggestions that Ontario Premier Doug Ford is trying to replace him as the face of the national Conservative movement.

Scheer met with Ford at Ontario’s legislature today, where he said they discussed a range of issues including their shared opposition to the federal Liberal carbon pricing plan.

Ford has been a strong critic of the federal carbon tax and has also voiced his opposition to the plan during trips to other provinces.

When asked whose brand is stronger, Scheer told reporters both he and Ford are working toward the same goals of lower costs for Canadians.

Ford said earlier in the day that the only way to get rid of the carbon tax is to defeat the prime minister in next year’s federal election.

Meanwhile, opposition legislators have accused Ford of campaigning on behalf of Scheer instead of focusing on the work of his provincial government.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

