London officer charged with sex assault facing third charge of breaching recognizance

A London police officer is facing an eighth criminal charge, after being charged last year with sexual assault.

The suspended officer, who has not been named, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with breaching a condition of his recognizance.

It’s the second time he’s been charged with breaching a condition of his release within the past two months, and the third such charge laid against the officer since he was charged with sexual assault.

The 42-year-old officer was charged with sexual assault in November 2017, following an incident involving a female while he was off-duty. Investigators say the alleged incident took place on Nov. 17, 2017.

According to police, the officer and victim had been involved in a relationship. In order to protect the woman’s identity, the officer’s name is not being released.

Following an alleged incident on Nov. 26, 2017, the officer was charged with breaking a release condition ordering him not to communicate with the complainant.

Less than two weeks after he was charged with sexual assault, Waterloo Regional Police laid four charges against him in connection with a separate complainant in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The charges included two counts of criminal harassment, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and making harassing phone call.

Two months ago, in August, the officer was charged with breaching a condition of his release after police allege he communicated with the complainant.

The accused, who had been working as a police officer for two years, remains suspended with pay. Police say provisions of the Police Services Act do not allow for the suspension of a member without pay.

The officer is expected to appear in court in relation to the latest charge on Tuesday.