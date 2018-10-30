Construction accident in Milton sends man to hospital

A 55-year-old man has been injured in a construction accident in Milton.

Police say shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the man was working at a home under construction when he was knocked down by the load of a mobile crane that was hoisting materials to the second storey.

They say the male fell approximately 16 feet to the ground and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in.