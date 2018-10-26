Milton man facing charges over alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with minor

MILTON, Ont. – Police say a 24-year-old man in Milton, is facing charges after allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor.
Halton regional police say the man is charged with luring a child under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.
READ MORE: Milton psychic accused of scamming victim of $60,000 and ‘witchcraft’
They allege he initiated contact with the child using social media, specifically Facebook Messenger.
The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.