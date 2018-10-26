Milton man facing charges over alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with minor

MILTON, Ont. – Police say a 24-year-old man in Milton, is facing charges after allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor.

Halton regional police say the man is charged with luring a child under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

They allege he initiated contact with the child using social media, specifically Facebook Messenger.

The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

