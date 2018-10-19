Milton psychic accused of scamming victim of $60,000 and ‘witchcraft’

Halton Regional Police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old Milton woman, who works as a psychic, for fraud after she allegedly scammed a victim of over $60,000.

Dorie “Madeena” Stevenson of Milton was charged with extortion, fraud over $5000 and witchcraft — fortune telling.

Police said she was operating a registered business known as Milton Psychic on Ontario Street South, just south of Main Street East, in Milton.

Officers said an investigation was launched in May of this year after a victim came forward to police and said they had consulted with a psychic who allegedly deceived them of thousands of dollars.

Investigators said following Stevenson’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at the business and evidence was found.

“What we typically see is a tendency for perpetrators to take advantage of persons when they are in their most vulnerable state,” Halton police Det. Sgt. Dave Constantini said in a statement.

“Victims are manipulated into believing something bad will happen to them unless they remit cash. We even see incidents where victims are required to make purchases and remit these purchases in order to be cleansed. Purchases are made under the assumption these items will be returned, but they never are. When victims cannot be squeezed any longer, the perpetrators rely on the victim’s embarrassment in not contacting police.”

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims that have yet to come forward.

Police asked that any other victims involved should call 905-825-4747 ext. 2419, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.