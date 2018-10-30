Barge goes up in flames on Fraser River

Another barge caught fire on the Fraser River just west of the Port Mann Bridge.

The fire broke out Tuesday on what appears to be a salvage vessel, sending up a massive plume of smoke that can be seen from New Westminster and Coquitlam.

There is no word yet on the cause of the blaze or whether anyone has been hurt.

Crews from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority are responding.

Several people can be seen on board the vessel and are trying to put it out.

This fire comes after another blaze on Oct. 10 that broke out on a Schnitzer Steel metal recycling facility recycling barge just north of the Pattullo Bridge.

A Schnitzer barge also caught fire in August, prompting Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality advisory.

More to come…