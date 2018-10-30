Hilary Duff welcomes baby girl

Congrats go out to Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma, who just welcomed a baby girl.

The Younger star and the One Night singer, who made their official debut as a couple in January 2017, welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post, along with an adorable portrait of the new arrival and her beaming parents.

The new dad shared the same family portrait on Instagram, writing a caption of his own.

This is the first baby for the couple. Duff, 31, is also mother to a son, six-year-old Luca Cruz, from her marriage to former NHL star Mike Comrie; Duff and Comrie split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

In an interview on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, Duff admitted she was hoping for a girl.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff admitted on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I have a boy already — which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with [my son] Luca — but I just wanted one of each.”