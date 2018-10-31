5 Spooky podcasts to give you chills this Halloween

Podcasts are becoming increasingly popular and, for those familiar, this should come as no surprise. When done well, they can tell compelling stories that draw listeners in and keep them engaged and eager to hear more. Podcasts can be listened to at home, in the car or while you’re out on a walk through headphones. The topics can range from sports to music, news to comedy, or even creepy and compelling stories that are typically shared around a campfire…
With the arrival of Halloween, we thought we’d round up five mysterious podcasts that are sure to give any day extra spook factor. Fair warning: once you start listening, you may not be able to stop (or get to sleep, for that matter)!
Hosted by Jordan Bonaparte, Nighttime is an audio documentary series which explores Canada’s most fascinating stories.
Expect to hear tales of true crime, mysteries, and to celebrate Canada’s weird and wonderful people, places and events.
The NoSleep Podcast is a multi-award winning anthology series of original horror stories, with rich atmospheric music to enhance the frightening tales.
These aren’t the stories your mother used to tell you… no, these are The Other Stories — a modern take on The Twilight Zone, Tales From The Crypt or The Outer Limits.
The Apex & The Abyss is a true crime podcast that was launched in April of 2016. The host, Erika, dives into each case with the sole purpose of telling stories of a victim while also explaining why a crime happened.
Dark Poutine – True Crime and Dark History
Hosted by Mike Browne, Dark Poutine is a podcast about notorious crimes, dark history, myths, legends and other creepy topics from the perspective of real Canadians.
