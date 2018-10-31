5 Spooky podcasts to give you chills this Halloween

Podcasts are becoming increasingly popular and, for those familiar, this should come as no surprise. When done well, they can tell compelling stories that draw listeners in and keep them engaged and eager to hear more. Podcasts can be listened to at home, in the car or while you’re out on a walk through headphones. The topics can range from sports to music, news to comedy, or even creepy and compelling stories that are typically shared around a campfire…

With the arrival of Halloween, we thought we’d round up five mysterious podcasts that are sure to give any day extra spook factor. Fair warning: once you start listening, you may not be able to stop (or get to sleep, for that matter)!

Nighttime Hosted by Jordan Bonaparte, Nighttime is an audio documentary series which explores Canada’s most fascinating stories. Expect to hear tales of true crime, mysteries, and to celebrate Canada’s weird and wonderful people, places and events.

The NoSleep Podcast The NoSleep Podcast is a multi-award winning anthology series of original horror stories, with rich atmospheric music to enhance the frightening tales.

The Other Stories These aren’t the stories your mother used to tell you… no, these are The Other Stories — a modern take on The Twilight Zone, Tales From The Crypt or The Outer Limits.

The Apex & The Abyss The Apex & The Abyss is a true crime podcast that was launched in April of 2016. The host, Erika, dives into each case with the sole purpose of telling stories of a victim while also explaining why a crime happened.

Interested in listening to Podcasts? It’s easy and FREE to subscribe! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for any one of our shows and select it from the list of results.

Once on the show page you are looking for , click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for search for any one of our shows and select it from the list of results.

Once on the how page you are looking for, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.