Penticton man charged with manslaughter after shooting in broad daylight

Penticton RCMP respond to a shooting at an apartment building on Creston Ave. on April 26, 2017.

A 37-year-old Penticton man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a daylight shooting death of another Penticton man.

Sylvain Demers was charged and arrested on Friday after a year-and-half long investigation into the death of Randal Toews.

It was April 26, 2017 when police responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 900-block of Creston Avenue.

When they arrived, they discovered a deceased Toews inside.

Police seized a firearm from the scene and arrested Demers but he was released from custody the very next day.

But Demers has now been re-arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He was expected to make a court appearance sometime Monday.

 

 

 

 

Global News