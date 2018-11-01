On the Radar: Our November entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in November. Take a gander and see what’s up this month.

TV

Outlander (W Network)

Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Season 4 of Outlander continues the story of time-travelling 1960s doctor Claire Fraser and her 18th-century Highlander husband Jamie Fraser as they try to make a home for themselves in the rough and dangerous “New World” of colonial America. Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna Randall and historian Roger Wakefield search for proof that her parents found each other in the past.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (Slice)

Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Season 11 kicks off with NeNe Leakes fresh off her stand-up comedy tour and busier than ever with the opening of a new location for Swagg Boutique. Cynthia Bailey struggles with the idea of becoming an empty nester but is excited about the new man in her life. Kandi Burruss decides to launch a risqué burlesque show while she and Todd Tucker explore the idea of expanding their family yet again. Porsha Williams is over-the-moon excited to welcome her first bundle of joy and finally have the family of her dreams. Meanwhile, Eva Marcille and her fiancé Michael Todd Sterling welcome a beautiful baby boy and are busy planning a fairy-tale wedding.

Vikings (History Channel)

Premiere date: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Season 5B of Vikings returns on Nov. 28 after leaving off during a time of great unrest with the arrival of a familiar face: Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its king. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new dark age, the likes of which has never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar, and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot, who has declared himself a god on earth. Meanwhile in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) battles the elements and his own settlers’ desire for revenge to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.

House of Cards (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 2 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

In the upcoming Season 6, President Claire Underwood is the leader of the United States, and things are going to change under her watch. Actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join the cast this year as siblings Annette and Bill Shepherd, and they run an industrial conglomerate that has a strong influence in the political realm. Netflix says the new characters “share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods.”

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 16 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined.

Movies

Bohemian Rhapsody

Release date: Friday, Nov. 2

WATCH BELOW: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ trailer



Bohemian Rhapsody is a biographical film about the British rock band Queen, focusing on lead singer Freddie Mercury’s life in the lead-up to Queen’s Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985. Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor served as creative consultants on the film.

Widows

Release date: Friday, Nov. 16

Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in Chicago amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Creed 2

Release date: Wednesday, Nov. 21

WATCH BELOW: ‘Creed 2’ trailer



Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, is back alongside his trainer, the equally legendary Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to take on the son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father in the ring 30 years ago.

Books

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Available Tuesday, Nov. 13

In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it — in her own words and on her own terms.

Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

Available Tuesday, Nov. 20

Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen — the only family of dragon lords to survive the Doom of Valyria — took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart. What really happened during the Dance of the Dragons? Why was it so deadly to visit Valyria after the Doom? What was it like in Westeros when dragons ruled the skies? These are but a few of the questions answered in Fire & Blood.

—

Global News, History Channel, Slice, W Network and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz