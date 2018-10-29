N.S. man and woman facing multiple fraud charges, victim targeted for years: RCMP

A man and woman from Nova Scotia’s Pictou County are facing multiple fraud charges after allegedly targeting one victim multiple times over the course of five years.

RCMP say they began their investigation into a 58-year-old woman and 80-year-old man back on July 27, 2017.

The alleged fraud took place between 2013 and 2017.

Oct. 24, RCMP charged Beverly Ann Barker with five counts each of fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000. David Anthony Barker was charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Both of the accused are from Riverton, N.S., and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Jan. 14, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.