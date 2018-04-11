Crime
April 11, 2018 3:14 pm

New phone scam in Halifax area targeting Nova Scotia Power commercial customers

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia Power is warning customers about a new phone scam that has recently surfaced in the Halifax area, which appears to be targeting business and commercial customers.

According to the utility, the caller pretends to be a representative of the company and threatens to cut the power off immediately unless the caller receives a cash payment at a designated location.

Nova Scotia Power stresses the calls are not coming from them and that they do not require in-person bill payments.

“The company would never call out of the blue and issue an ultimatum on first contact,” Nova Scotia Power said in a news release.

Customers who receive a suspicious request for payment are asked to call Nova Scotia Power’s customer care centre at 1-800-428-6230 to confirm it’s real.

Customers should also report any attempted fraud to police.

