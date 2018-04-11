New phone scam in Halifax area targeting Nova Scotia Power commercial customers

Scammers are targeting businesses in the Halifax area by posing as Nova Scotia Power on the phone.

According to the utility, the caller pretends to be a representative of the company and threatens to cut the power off immediately unless the caller receives a cash payment at a designated location.

READ: Nova Scotia Power warns customers over alleged scam

Nova Scotia Power stresses the calls are not coming from them and that they do not require in-person bill payments.

“The company would never call out of the blue and issue an ultimatum on first contact,” Nova Scotia Power said in a news release.

READ: N.S. Power warns customers of text message scam

Customers who receive a suspicious request for payment are asked to call Nova Scotia Power’s customer care centre at 1-800-428-6230 to confirm it’s real.

Customers should also report any attempted fraud to police.