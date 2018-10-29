Peachland Mayor
October 29, 2018 12:45 pm

Peachland residents expected to learn who will be mayor today

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

A judicial recount will take place in Peachland Monday in an effort to determine who will be the community’s mayor after a tie between incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough.

A provincial court judge said Friday the recount will be done by hand and will likely take all day to complete.

READ MORE:  Peachland mayor judicial recount to take place Monday

Story continues below

Municipal election results on Oct. 20 initially declared Gough as the winner by just one vote.

However, a recount found the vote actually produced a tie, with Fortin and Gough receiving 804 votes each after one ballot was not properly fed when a voting machine jammed.

That tie led to a judicial recount hearing in provincial court last Friday, when it was determined the judicial recount would take place Monday.

If a tie is verified, the race for the community’s top job comes down to mere luck,  because it’s basically pulling a name out of a hat.

Both Fortin and Gough were calling for a run-off vote but under Peachland’s bylaws, if the vote is still tied after a judicial recount, the winner would be chosen by the “drawing of lot” at provincial court.

READ MORE:This isn’t a hockey game’: Peachland mayoral race could be decided by draw

The recount begins at 10 a.m. at the Peachland Community Centre.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cindy Fortin
Harry Gough
Judicial Recount
Municipal Election
Peachland Mayor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News