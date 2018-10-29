Peachland residents expected to learn who will be mayor today

A judicial recount will take place in Peachland Monday in an effort to determine who will be the community’s mayor after a tie between incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough.

A provincial court judge said Friday the recount will be done by hand and will likely take all day to complete.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor judicial recount to take place Monday

Municipal election results on Oct. 20 initially declared Gough as the winner by just one vote.

However, a recount found the vote actually produced a tie, with Fortin and Gough receiving 804 votes each after one ballot was not properly fed when a voting machine jammed.

That tie led to a judicial recount hearing in provincial court last Friday, when it was determined the judicial recount would take place Monday.

If a tie is verified, the race for the community’s top job comes down to mere luck, because it’s basically pulling a name out of a hat.

Both Fortin and Gough were calling for a run-off vote but under Peachland’s bylaws, if the vote is still tied after a judicial recount, the winner would be chosen by the “drawing of lot” at provincial court.

READ MORE:‘ This isn’t a hockey game’: Peachland mayoral race could be decided by draw

The recount begins at 10 a.m. at the Peachland Community Centre.

More to come.