Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found with gunshot wounds in Langley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
RCMP investigate after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Langley on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Langley on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 68 Avenue near 204A Street around 6:30 a.m., where paramedics were attending a man found with gunshot wounds on the side of the road.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Click to play video: 'Targeted shooting in Langley townhouse complex'
Targeted shooting in Langley townhouse complex
Trending Now

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said they believe the man may have been shot in another location.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have yet to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices