Man found with gunshot wounds in Langley

RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to 68 Avenue near 204A Street around 6:30 a.m., where paramedics were attending a man found with gunshot wounds on the side of the road.
The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.
In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said they believe the man may have been shot in another location.
Investigators have yet to determine a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.
