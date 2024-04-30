Man found with gunshot wounds in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 68 Avenue near 204A Street around 6:30 a.m., where paramedics were attending a man found with gunshot wounds on the side of the road.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said they believe the man may have been shot in another location.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.