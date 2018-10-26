Peachland mayor judicial recount to take place Monday

The judicial recount in deciding who’ll be mayor of Peachland will take place Monday.

In Kelowna on Friday afternoon, a provincial court judge decided that the mayoralty ballot recount will take place at Peachland’s community centre. The recount will be done by hand, with the judge expecting it to take all day.

On election night last Saturday, a five-way race for mayor ended with incumbent Cindy Forty and challenger Harry Gough tying for first, each with 804 votes. That was, however, after a recount. Initially, Gough was declared the winner with 804 votes to Fortin’s 803.

Following the recount, plus an explanation of how a voting machine misfed a ballot, the District of Peachland applied for a judicial recount of the ballots. The hearing application took place today at 11:30 a.m. at the provincial courthouse in Kelowna.

During today’s hearing, Gough took in the proceedings while Fortin didn’t. Gough had concerns about the recount and how it was handled, adding the ballot boxes weren’t sealed. Elections B.C., however, said the six ballot boxes were sealed.

Elections B.C. also said there were 2,348 ballots cast for mayor, and that there were no spoiled ballots, but six ballots were rejected.

According to the District of Peachland, at the completion of the judicial recount, if the result is still a tie, a draw will take place. The court will oversee the process. The court will direct a person who is not a candidate or candidate representative to make the draw, with the winner being named mayor. If a draw is needed, the name will be drawn from a hat or a bowl.

Results will be released immediately after the recount.