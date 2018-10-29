4 charged after police seize drugs, cash in Barrie

Four people have been charged following a month-long drug investigation in Barrie, police say.
According to Barrie police, on Thursday just after 2 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Montserrand Street.
Police say officers seized a quantity of drugs and 11 suspects were initially arrested.
Officers say the investigation continued and a second search warrant was executed overnight at a residence on Hart Drive.
Police say as a result of the warrants, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a substance believed to be purple heroin and cash.
According to police, four people, including a young person, have now been charged with 20 drug-related offences.
Officers say all four suspects have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in December.
