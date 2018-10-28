RCMP investigating death of La Loche man, 24, wounded by apparent gunfire
One man has been taken into custody following the death of a 24-year-old man on Oct. 27.
La Loche RCMP were called to a residence just out of La Loche, Sask. at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police located the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.
RCMP Major Crime Unit North and La Loche RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the North Battleford Forensic Identification Section, Meadow Lake Police Dog Service and the Traffic Reconstruction Unit.
