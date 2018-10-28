Regina police search for suspect involved in weekend robbery investigation
The Regina Police Service is asking the public to help identify a man involved in an attempted robbery on Oct. 27.
Officers were called to 3115 Woodhams Drive shortly after 9:15 a.m. when a man entered a business and asked the employee to hand over money.
The employee denied his request and the suspect left the store and fled the area on foot.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.
The suspect is described as black, about six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses, a light brown jacket, black and white track pants and a purple and black toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
