Calgary priest removed from local parishes following allegations of sexual misconduct

A priest who has worked at Catholic parishes around southern Alberta has been put on administrative leave after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought forward to the Diocese of Calgary.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary made the announcement in an official statement released on Saturday.

The diocese said it received allegations of sexual misconduct involving two minors and several adults by Fr. Malcolm D’Souza. The incidents are alleged to have taken place at St. Mark’s Parish in Calgary between 2010 and 2016, according to the diocese’s statement.

The statement said diocese officials have contacted law enforcement authorities and “there will be no further comments until the investigation has been completed.”

The statement said Bishop McGrattan removed D’Souza from the St. Bernard’s and Assumption parishes, where he was most recently working, and placed him on administrative leave.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson said on Sunday that there is “no active investigation by the Sex Crimes Unit into this incident as of yet,” adding that the CPS has been in contact with the diocese.

The statement is being announced this weekend at all masses in every parish where the priest has served in the Diocese of Calgary.

Global News has not been able to reach D’Souza for comment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to police, Patricia Jones, the chair of the Sexual Abuse Misconduct Committee at 1-833-547-8360, or Fr. Tim Boyle, the bishop’s delegate, at 1-403-330-5923.