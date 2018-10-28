Crime
Halifax police investigating alleged robbery at popular brunch restaurant

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the Halifax location of a popular chain of brunch restaurants was robbed on Sunday.

According to Halifax Regional Police, a man entered the Cora’s restaurant on Dresden Row just after 3 p.m. and demanded cash from the register.

They say no weapon was seen, and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen running north on Dresden Row towards Sackville Street.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and a stocky build.

At the time, police say he was wearing a black sweater and a camouflage hat with a brim.

