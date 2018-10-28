Crime
October 28, 2018 12:23 pm

Halifax police investigating weapons complaint in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are asking residents to avoid the area near the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive as they respond to a weapons complaint.

Halifax Regional Police are currently responding to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.

Few details have been released, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police say their investigation is in its preliminary stages, and they will release more information as it becomes available.

More to come.

Crime
Dartmouth
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Pinecrest Drive
Police
weapons complaint

Global News