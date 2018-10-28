Halifax police investigating weapons complaint in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are currently responding to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.
Few details have been released, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia man arrested after allegedly interfering with police search
Police say their investigation is in its preliminary stages, and they will release more information as it becomes available.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.