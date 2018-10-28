Crime
22-year-old man shot Saturday night in Cathedral area

By Online Producer  Global News

Police were called to the 3500 block of 13thAvenue at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had injuries consistent with a gunshot.

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot in the Cathedral area Saturday night.

The man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would like anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

