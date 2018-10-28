22-year-old man shot Saturday night in Cathedral area
A A
The Regina Police Service is investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot in the Cathedral area Saturday night.
Police were called to the 3500 block of 13thAvenue at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had injuries consistent with a gunshot.
READ MORE: Man charged following armed robbery in downtown Regina
The man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police would like anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.