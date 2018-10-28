Man charged following armed robbery in downtown Regina

A Regina man is facing multiple charges following an armed robbery at a local business Friday night.

Benjamin Guil, 33, is being charged with armed robbery using a firearm, use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Southeast Regina residents concerned over growing crime, traffic

The Regina Police Service were called to the 2300 block of Alberta Street at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police said the suspect entered the business carrying a firearm and demanded money. He was allegedly given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers were able to locate Guil, and he was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were sustained during the robbery.

READ MORE: Regina police report significant increase of garage break-and-enters in 2018

Guil is being held in custody and will make his first court appearance on Oct. 29.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the local police service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.