Man sent to hospital after shooting on Marconi Blvd: London police

London police say one man has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Marconi Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Police and EMS responded to reports of a shooting at a Marconi Boulevard residence near Noel Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they’ve received information that two men were arguing in a parking lot near the residence, at which time one of the men shot the other.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).