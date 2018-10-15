2018 has seen more than double the number of shootings compared to 2017: London police

We’re not yet done with 2018, but London has already had more than double the number of shootings than during all of 2017.

Last year, there weren’t any homicides, but London police investigated three instances of attempted murder and one of aggravated assault, resulting in a total of four shootings.

So far this year, there have been two shooting-related homicides, one instance of attempted murder, one of aggravated assault, and five firearm discharges that resulted in no injuries, for a total of nine shootings.

That’s also more than the eight shootings that occurred in 2016.

The latest shooting under police investigation happened on Trafalgar Street on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say evidence suggested a physical altercation had taken place between two men at the scene, both of whom were arrested.

Police say officers then located a vehicle nearby with a man and woman inside. The man had a minor injury that police describe as being “consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injury, but officers say both occupants of the vehicle were also taken into custody.

Police say further investigation revealed that during the physical altercation, one of the men produced a firearm that was fired several times, with one of the discharged rounds striking another man.

According to police, the woman and two men have been released while a third man remains in custody.

A 28-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).