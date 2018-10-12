Crime
2 London men face numerous charges after man shot, police assaulted

London police say numerous charges have been laid after a man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound and an officer and cadet were assaulted.

Police were first called to the area of Connaught and Mornington avenues shortly after midnight on Thursday to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Middlesex London EMS told 980 CFPL Thursday morning the victim was shot in the leg. Officers said it was a non-life-threatening injury and he was treated at the scene.

Two men were arrested at the scene. According to police, once at headquarters, an officer and a cadet were each assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

A London man, 22, has been charged with two counts of assault a peace officer.

Another London man, 23, faces a list of charges, including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, driving while ability impaired, and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Police also seized numerous items from a vehicle at the scene, including a handgun, loaded magazine, numerous cellular devices, a digital scale, eight grams of suspected cocaine, and one gram of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

