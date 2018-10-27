Woman, 23, charged after anti-abortion protesters attacked on video near Ryerson

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and charged after anti-abortion protesters were attacked on video during a protest near Ryerson University earlier this month.

Gabriela Skwarko, 23, turned herself in Friday evening.

Skwarko has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Skwarko is an assistant at Ryerson’s Social Innovation Office and a member of the Ryerson Reproductive Justice Collective, which is an abortion rights advocacy group.

Global News has reached out to Ryerson University and the Ryerson Reproductive Justive Collective for comment but has not heard back yet.

A video of the incident, which took place during an Oct. 1 protest at Gould and Victoria streets, was posted on YouTube earlier this month.

It shows anti-abortion protesters and abortion rights advocates discussing the topic of abortion while holding signs.

A person can be seen approaching anti-abortion protesters Blaise Alleyne and Katie Somers, knocking down one of their signs, picking up the dolly that held the sign and throwing it in their direction. The person then reaches into Somers’ backpack and smashes an object on the ground while pushing her.

The incident occurred one day after a man was recorded on video kicking another anti-abortion protester at a separate protest.

In that case, Jordan Hunt, 26, faces numerous assault charges.

Skwarko has been released on conditions and a promise to appear in court on Dec. 13.

She is not allowed to possess any weapons or contact Alleyne and Somers.