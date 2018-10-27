Man in hospital after serious single-vehicle crash in Clarington

Durham Regional Police say a 42-year-old man is in hospital following a serious single-vehicle crash in Clarington early Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call just after 3 a.m. for reports of a crash at Clarington Concession Road 7 and Liberty Street North.

A black Jeep Wrangler was travelling westbound when it went off the road and crashed into a hydro pole, police said. The driver was ejected from the from the vehicle.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the man was treated and transported to a local hospital.

He was later brought to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.

The roads in the area were closed for a number of hours while police investigated.

The Durham police collision unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Limb at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.