Man in hospital after serious single-vehicle crash in Clarington

Durham Regional Police say a 42-year-old man is in hospital following a serious single-vehicle crash in Clarington early Saturday morning.
Police said they received a call just after 3 a.m. for reports of a crash at Clarington Concession Road 7 and Liberty Street North.
READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious Clarington crash, police say
A black Jeep Wrangler was travelling westbound when it went off the road and crashed into a hydro pole, police said. The driver was ejected from the from the vehicle.
When authorities arrived on the scene, the man was treated and transported to a local hospital.
He was later brought to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.
READ MORE: Uber driver pleads guilty to careless driving in fatal Toronto crash
The roads in the area were closed for a number of hours while police investigated.
The Durham police collision unit is now investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Limb at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.