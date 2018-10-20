Crime
Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious Clarington crash, police say

Durham police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in Clarington Friday night.

Durham Regional Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that occurred in Clarington Friday night.

A 28-year-old Clarington man was seriously injured following the crash between an e-bike and a car on Taunton Road.

Police received reports of the crash around 10:20 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located the e-bike rider with a serious leg injury. He was transported to a Toronto-area hospital where he is now in stable condition, police said.

It is believed that the car, a Subaru Impreza, was travelling eastbound on Taunton Road when it tried to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the e-bike in the westbound lane, police said.

Anyone who has any information about the crash is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

