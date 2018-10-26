Partners behind Markham post-secondary campus vow to continue despite provincial funding cancellation

TORONTO – The partners behind one of three university campuses in the Toronto area that have had their provincial funding pulled say they hope to see the project through to completion.

The presidents of York University and Seneca College say in a joint statement that they’re still committed to what they call the “shovel-ready project” set to be built in Markham, Ont.

The statement, which was also signed by the Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and York Region Chair Wayne Emmerson, says the partners are exploring “all possible options to build the campus.”

The Progressive Conservative government announced this week plans to pull funding from the Markham project, along with campuses in Milton and Brampton, in an effort to cut the province’s $15 billion deficit.

The previous Liberal government had announced plans to spend more than $300 million on the projects, and some Tories previously expressed support for the projects.

The statement released Friday says the Markham campus was designed to keep up with increases in population growth and demand for programs in “entrepreneurship, commerce, digital media and medical biotechnology.”