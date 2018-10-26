Mysterious police presence near Enderby has neighbours thinking ‘meth lab’

It’s been a week since police first arrived on Trinity Valley Road near Enderby, B.C.

Neighbours say there was some sort of commotion last Friday. They say this is usually a remote, quiet area, and they were shocked to see several police cars and flashing lights.

“It’s like an army of militia here,” said neighbour Laura Stebanuk. “It was everybody with machine guns and it was quite eye opening really.”

Neighbours also report seeing a vehicle with flat tires.

“A pickup with a canopy on the back and it had the back window blown out, all down the side windows were blown out,” said Stebanuk. “It looked like a machine gun for sure.”

Also, neighbour Bryan Wiebe said “last Friday when we drove by, we saw five gallon buckets of chemical-type containers. Gerry cans, all kinds of stuff.”

The scene included dozens of drums, loaded into the back of a trailer, environmental services vehicle parked on the side of the road and an ambulance on standby. Police won’t confirm anything, but neighbours believe it’s a drug lab.

“Usually a grow op, especially with legalization right now, it wouldn’t be a big bust like this,” said Wiebe. “They’d get in, get out. So last Friday, I called it right away, I thought, meth lab.”

The land is well-surrounded by a thicket of trees. But banging can be heard as police work on the property.

As for how long RCMP expect to be at this site, they won’t say.