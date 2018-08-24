Man charged after RCMP raid ‘large-scale’ Toronto meth lab

The RCMP say they have discovered and dismantled a large-scale methamphetamine lab in Toronto.

Following several months of investigation, police say that on Tuesday, members of the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team raided a business on Venture Avenue.

The agency says that about two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine has been seized, as well as laboratory equipment and several chemicals used in the production of methamphetamine.

Investigators say that this location was a large-scale meth lab, capable of producing multiple kilos of the drug.

“This investigation would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the investigative team and the assistance received from the Toronto Police Service and the York Regional Police,” says RCMP Insp. Gord Cobey.

Though the investigation is ongoing, one person has been charged so far.

Da Hai Liu, a 36-year old from Markham, has been charged with production of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

Cobey stated, “Preventing the illegal production of methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs including fentanyl is a priority for the RCMP.”

