Police bust meth lab in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have shut down a fully equipped meth lab in the city.
Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street on Thursday morning and found equipment and a large quantity of chemicals inside a vacated suite.
Officials believe the lab was not operational when it was discovered.
Police warn labs like this have a number of potential hazards including explosions, fires and the presence of toxic chemicals.
The lab was safely dismantled but the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
