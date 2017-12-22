Crime
December 22, 2017 12:56 pm

Police bust meth lab in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News
File / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police have shut down a fully equipped meth lab in the city.

Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street on Thursday morning and found equipment and a large quantity of chemicals inside a vacated suite.

Officials believe the lab was not operational when it was discovered.

Police warn labs like this have a number of potential hazards including explosions, fires and the presence of toxic chemicals.

The lab was safely dismantled but the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News