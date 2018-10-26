ATV, utility trailer stolen in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking public assistance in helping solve an ATV theft earlier this week.

According to police, a side-by-side model and a utility trailer were stolen from a home located in the 12500 block of Westside Road. The theft took place between 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 21st and 6 a.m. on Monday, October 22nd.

“Investigators have learned that the trailer was locked at the time of the theft, making it difficult to tow the trailer away,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time of the theft.”

The ATV is a 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited EPS all-terrain edition while the utility trailer is silver in colour. They are approximately worth $19,800.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.