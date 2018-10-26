Global Institute for Food Security board elects Alanna Koch, Lorne Babiuk

Alanna Koch and Dr. Lorne Babiuk have new positions with the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS).

The board of directors recently elected Koch as chair and Babiuk as vice-chair of the organization located at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).

“As one of the longest serving agriculture deputy ministers in Saskatchewan and Canadian history, Alanna brings a great deal of wisdom and knowledge to the board,” Karen Chad, vice-president research at the U of S, said in a press release.

Koch was president of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, and executive director of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association before moving back to government in 2007 where she served as Saskatchewan’s deputy minister of agriculture for nine years before being named deputy minister to the premier in 2016.

Koch took a leave of absence from her position during her failed bid for the Saskatchewan Party leadership in 2017-18. She previously served in a number of positions in the Grant Devine government before it was defeated in 1991.

Babiuk is a leader in Canadian vaccine and infectious disease research, and devoted his career to advancing the health of humans and animals.

He was instrumental in building the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the U of S. He led VIDO’s launch of a $140-million bio-containment facility, the International Vaccine Centre, the only one of its kind in Canada.

“Lorne’s leadership and experience in vaccine research brings a whole new wealth of expertise to the GIFS board, and one we will greatly benefit from,” Chad said.

Dr. Lorne Hepworth, both a GIFS board member and chair, is retiring.

“Lorne was instrumental in the development of GIFS … he helped build the organization which has grown to include research conducted by almost 120 scientists, research and graduate students,” Chad said.

“Lorne was a highly accomplished and respected member, and he will be dearly missed.”