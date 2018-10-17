Dalhousie University names Peter MacKinnon as interim president

Dalhousie University has revealed Peter MacKinnon as its interim president as it continues its search for a permanent successor to outgoing president, Richard Florizone.

MacKinnon has previously served as the president and vice-chancellor at the University of Saskatchewan but has Maritime roots, having grown up in Prince Edward Island and graduating from Dalhousie with a bachelor of arts in history and political science in 1969.

MacKinnon has a lengthy history with the University of Saskatchewan, serving as a faculty member, dean of the college of law and acting vice-president academic before serving as president from 1999 until 2012.

The time spent at the University of Saskatchewan coincided with Florizone’s service as vice-president of finance and administration.

“I am thrilled to return to Dalhousie and Halifax,” says MacKinnon.

“It’s an exciting time for the university, as it celebrates 200 years of achievement and so many successes in recent years. I’m looking forward to joining an excellent team in advancing Dal’s strategic plan and continuing that success through to the appointment of a new president.”

Dalhousie’s board of governors approved MacKinnon’s appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are grateful Peter has agreed to leave his home in Alberta to return to his alma mater as interim president,” said board of governors chair Larry Stordy.

“Having someone of his calibre, experience and reputation in the role will help ensure continued momentum as we begin the dawn of our third century of academic excellence.”

Mackinnon will take up the post of interim president on Jan. 15, 2019 and will serve until June 30, 2019.