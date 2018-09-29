No arrests at off-campus Dalhousie homecoming bash

Hundreds of students donning black and gold celebrated Dalhousie University’s 200th birthday during homecoming on Saturday, but this time, none were escorted away in handcuffs.

Happy homecoming, #Dalhousie. Things seem to be much more under control this year. Big “Mr Brightside” fans. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/mAwg5nheAx — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) September 29, 2018

The students could be seen drinking and partying outside homes on Jennings Street for much of the morning and afternoon.

Homecoming celebrations have once again taken over Jennings St. Plenty of HRP on scene, speaking to students about what they can and can’t do. #Halifax @halifaxnoise @HfxRegPolice pic.twitter.com/hi0uRCgFXc — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) September 29, 2018

Staff-Sgt. Greg Robertson of the Halifax Regional Police says about 10 citations were handed out under the Liquor Control Act for open alcohol, but as of 4 p.m. there were no arrests.

“Our big concern was the number of people on the verandas and balconies, keeping them off the streets, and keeping the streets open for fire trucks and emergency crews,” said Robertson.

The university came under fire last year after a similarly large off-campus homecoming party resulted in the arrests of 22 students, as well a public meeting for frustrated community members in the days that followed.

Additional on-campus events were made available this time around, but proved to be unpopular among students.

Several police officers offered to take pictures for the students in front of police vehicles, and were even asked to be included in the photos themselves.

Robertson says despite a few complaints from nearby residents, things have gone on without a hitch.

“I was involved in the planing of it, but … my direction was to have the guys and the girls use their discretion and keep the peace. Two-thousand people versus the amount of officers on scene, you tread responsibility,” Robertson said.

“Could we have issued five times the tickets? Sure. But in this business you go with what you have at the time and do it responsibly.”