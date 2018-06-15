Former Deputy Minister Alanna Koch to receive over $300,000 severance

Former Deputy Minister Alanna Koch will receive the equivalent of 14 months’ salary in her final severance package, according to the Saskatchewan government.

In a statement the province said:

“The Government of Saskatchewan has finalized the severance agreement with Alanna Koch. The total severance is the equivalent of 14 months’ salary and benefits, plus legal fees. This includes a lump sump payment of $307,621 (equivalent to 12 months’ salary, benefits and legal fees) and $38,745 in salary previously paid for the months of April and May 2018.”

READ MORE: Sask. Party leadership candidate Alanna Koch still on government payroll

Koch had been on paid leave prior to the severance package beginning on June 1, 2018.

The province said they “appreciate Ms. Koch’s many years of dedicated service to the people of our province and we wish her the best in her future endeavours.”