Canada
June 15, 2018 6:05 pm

Former Deputy Minister Alanna Koch to receive over $300,000 severance

By Reporter  Global News

Alanna Koch.

Supplied / Government of Saskatchewan
A A

Former Deputy Minister Alanna Koch will receive the equivalent of 14 months’ salary in her final severance package, according to the Saskatchewan government.

In a statement the province said:

Story continues below

“The Government of Saskatchewan has finalized the severance agreement with Alanna Koch. The total severance is the equivalent of 14 months’ salary and benefits, plus legal fees. This includes a lump sump payment of $307,621 (equivalent to 12 months’ salary, benefits and legal fees) and $38,745 in salary previously paid for the months of April and May 2018.”

READ MORE: Sask. Party leadership candidate Alanna Koch still on government payroll

Koch had been on paid leave prior to the severance package beginning on June 1, 2018.

The province said they “appreciate Ms. Koch’s many years of dedicated service to the people of our province and we wish her the best in her future endeavours.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alanna Koch
brad wal
Deputy Minister
Government
Paid Leave
politics
Sask Party
Saskatchewan
severance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News