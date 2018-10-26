Lethbridge company showcases object theatre in contemporary adaptation of ‘Sapientia’

Theatre Outre is performing a new take on a historic piece this October, celebrating the work of the first known female playwright.

“Hrotsvitha of Gandersheim was a 10th-century writer and she wrote six plays, Sapientia being the dramatic text we’re performing in Lethbridge,” director Mia Van Leeuwem said.

Performing an object theatre adaptation of the piece, the play tells the story of the Roman Empire and conflicting religious empowerment.

But in its original text, Leeuwem said there was a strong presence of violence and darkness that she hoped to re-adjust in her new and contemporary version.

She’s chosen to do this by using objects as actors.

“I didn’t want to look at this as playing the violence and all the miracles behind it.

“I worked with object theatre instead as a way to reframe the play to give it a contemporary take on this very old piece of writing.”

The production involves an espresso maker, a flashlight, a mirror and three teacups that face off against each other in religious disputes.

Those involved with the production said it’s an exciting take on a historical story that will take audience members on a journey they may not have experienced before.

“As a queer theatre company, we find it’s really important to bring theatre to Lethbridge that’s new and unique and a bit groundbreaking and we think that this play does that.

“We’ll show Lethbridge something new and exciting,” said Jay Whitehead, actor and producer of the play.

Already receiving praise after being showcased in Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg, Leeuwem said she’s excited to see what the response will be in Lethbridge.

“This is the fourth incarnation, the Lethbridge incarnation, so I’m super excited because I’ve seen this piece play out in all these different cities and I’m very curious what Lethbridge will think of this piece.”

The play will be performed at Club Didi from Oct. 30 until Nov. 3.