Variety Week on Global B.C. 2018: Day 5

Variety Week on Global B.C. wraps up Friday, with stories highlighting the work Variety the Children’s Charity does to help kids around B.C.

So far, generous donors from around B.C. have raised more than $508,849, which will help 203 kids through Variety. Variety hopes to get that number up to 250 on Friday.

WATCH: Wheelchair accessible van changes Penticton family’s life

READ MORE: Variety Week on Global B.C. 2018: Day 3

To donate to kids in B.C. through Variety, call 310-KIDS or donate online.

You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

WATCH: Blogger Miss 604 talks about Variety Week, peer-to-peer fundraising and the importance of getting involved.