Variety Week 2018

More
Variety Week
October 26, 2018 12:32 pm
Updated: October 26, 2018 2:10 pm

Variety Week on Global B.C. 2018: Day 5

By Online News Producer  Global News

You too can help kids around B.C. by donating to Variety the Children's Charity.

Variety
A A

Variety Week on Global B.C. wraps up Friday, with stories highlighting the work Variety the Children’s Charity does to help kids around B.C.

So far, generous donors from around B.C. have raised more than $508,849, which will help 203 kids through Variety. Variety hopes to get that number up to 250 on Friday.

WATCH: Wheelchair accessible van changes Penticton family’s life

READ MORE: Variety Week on Global B.C. 2018: Day 3

To donate to kids in B.C. through Variety, call 310-KIDS or donate online.

You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

WATCH: Blogger Miss 604 talks about Variety Week, peer-to-peer fundraising and the importance of getting involved.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Variety
Variety Show Of Hearts
Variety Week
Variety Week Friday

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News