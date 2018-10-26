Canada
October 26, 2018 12:06 pm

Family calls for inquest into death of former Grassy Narrows First Nation chief Steve Fobister

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Dozens of people gathered at Queen's Park to remember former Grassy Narrows Chief Steve Fobister and pushed to carry on his fight for those who suffered from mercury poisoning in his area. Kamil Karamali reports.

TORONTO – The family of a former chief of an Ontario First Nation plagued by a mercury-contaminated river is calling for an inquest into his death.

Relatives of Steve Fobister Sr., the former chief of the Grassy Narrows First Nation who died this month, say the probe would prove his death was a result of long-term mercury poisoning.

They are also calling on both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario’s health minister to acknowledge that Fobister was poisoned by mercury.

Mercury contamination has plagued the English-Wabigoon River system near Grassy Narrows ever since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the river systems in the 1960s.

Ontario’s former Liberal government committed $85 million to remediate the river system, while the federal government has committed to funding a treatment centre for those affected by mercury contamination.

When asked about Fobister’s death on Thursday, Ontario Government House Leader Todd Smith called the mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows a “historic tragedy.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News