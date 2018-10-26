Son of Tony Accurso killed in Laurentians crash

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of a man killed in an early morning crash in the Laurentians as 43-year-old James A. Accurso of Deux-Montagnes.

Accurso — the son of former construction magnate Tony Accurso — was a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Route 370 in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson Friday morning.

READ MORE: Montreal to file lawsuit against contractor Tony Accurso, former business leaders

SQ spokesperson Éloïse Cossette said the crash happened at around 12: 45 a.m. when the driver — a 38-year-old man — lost control of his vehicle on a curve.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Accurso was fatally injured in the crash. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

READ MORE: Tony Accurso granted bail while he appeals fraud conviction, sentence

The driver has been arrested and faces possible charges of reckless driving causing death and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cossette said the driver could appear in St-Jérôme court Friday afternoon, or sometime Saturday.