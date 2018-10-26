Crime
October 26, 2018 9:55 am

Son of Tony Accurso killed in Laurentians crash

A 38-year-old man is in police custody following a fatal crash in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of a man killed in an early morning crash in the Laurentians as 43-year-old James A. Accurso of Deux-Montagnes.

Accurso — the son of former construction magnate Tony Accurso — was a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Route 370 in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson Friday morning.

SQ spokesperson Éloïse Cossette said the crash happened at around 12: 45 a.m. when the driver — a 38-year-old man — lost control of his vehicle on a curve.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Accurso was fatally injured in the crash. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver has been arrested and faces possible charges of reckless driving causing death and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cossette said the driver could appear in St-Jérôme court Friday afternoon, or sometime Saturday.

