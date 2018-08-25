Canada
August 25, 2018 4:21 pm

Montreal to file lawsuit against contractor Tony Accurso, former business leaders

By The Canadian Press

The City of Montreal claims Accurso's cheated rules in a competitive bidding war as part of submissions filed for municipal contracts. File photo.

According to a City of Montreal spokesperson, the city is preparing to file a $42 million lawsuit against contractor Tony Accurso and three of his business directors.

The lawsuit seeks the recovery of funds, accusing the businesses of collusion for their involvement in a construction contract scandal.

Accurso’s companies Simard-Beaudry and Louisbourg were responsible for numerous contracts around the city through the early 2000s.

The city claims the companies cheated rules in a competitive bidding war as part of submissions filed for municipal contracts.

As the companies involved are no longer active, the lawsuit will seek recovery from their former directors.

Tony Accurso was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty in June of participating in a Laval collusion scandal.

Accurso was granted bail when he motioned for an appeal a week after he was sentenced.

