Toronto police charge father with 2nd-degree murder in death of 3-week-old girl

Toronto police say a 29-year-old man charged with aggravated assault in the death of his three-week-old daughter last week now faces a count of second-degree murder.

Police said they responded to a call just before 11 a.m. last Thursday to an apartment building on Pharmacy Avenue in the city’s east end.

Authorities said paramedics were the first to arrive on the scene but called in officers as they noticed the baby was severely injured.

Police said officers located the infant with obvious signs of trauma. She was rushed to the hospital and placed on life-support but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Matthew Bouffard, 29, of Toronto, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, now faces one count of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

VIDEO: Police were still on scene at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end on Sunday, three days after authorities responded to a baby hurt in an alleged assault on Thursday.

–With a file from Caryn Lieberman