Top three things to do the weekend of October 27

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Halloween… it’s the most wonderful time of the year! (for some people, at least)

1. Unearthing Dracula

One local Victorian mansion in the city is celebrating Halloween in the spookiest way possible. Bram Stoker’s Dracula was first published in 1897, but for the past couple of years, it’s be revamped and recreated at the Dalnavert Museum.

Their ‘Dracula Unearthed! Revamped’ experience lets your tour the mansion at night, in the complete dark looking for clues to find Dracula. It’s completely interactive and completely creepy! More details and tickets are available here.

WATCH: Dalnavert Museum goes all out for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween is the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein and the story of mad science is still as popular as ever. Professor Kathryn Ready explores why we are so obsessed with the story line two centuries later in her public talk on Sunday.

RELATED: Edmonton Oilers makeup artist reveals how team was transformed for Halloween party

Kids and parents are encouraged to dress up for the Family Friendly Vampire Hunt. It runs from 12-4 p.m. this weekend and includes a Halloween tour through the spookily decorated museum, a fun activity and a treat at the end of the walk.

2. Scary ships

At Halloween, haunted houses are one thing — but scary ships — add a whole other eerie element to this time of year.

Just 35 minutes northeast of Winnipeg is one of the scariest attractions in the entire province — a Halloween haunt that’s certainly not for the faint of heart!

The Marine Museum of Manitoba has decorated and decked out three of their ships for their annual ‘Halloween Haunt’. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that’s been bringing people to Selkirk for 18 years now.

RELATED: ‘Halloween’ movie review: An oldie, but a goodie

The S.S. Keenora is the scariest ship — recommended for those 15 and older. Built in 1897, it’s Manitoba’s oldest steamship but it’s also rumoured to be actually haunted by the spirit of a stowaway who is trapped in the ship’s hull. Visitors and museum staff have reported strange incidents throughout the ship for years, so if you think you’re brave enough to enter the Keenora on Halloween — good luck!

WATCH: The Marine Museum’s Halloween Haunt is not for the faint of heart

The Lady Canadian was built in 1944 and you could say she’s less haunted. She’s actually the family-friendly party boat at the Haunt, suitable for all ages to enjoy, without any guts, gore or ghouls waiting in the dark to scare you.

RELATED: These are the most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

And the last ship in the Haunt is the Joe Simpson built in 1963. On board you will find the Coffin Cafe concession, kids games and activities and friends from the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

3. Frightful Family Fun

As scary as Halloween can be, it’s also a great time to get together with family and friends to enjoy some fun fall activities outdoors in the fresh air.

WATCH: Fall family fun at FortWhyte Alive

FortWhyte Alive has a full weekend of mildly scary fun planned for the kiddos — including a scavenger hunt, Halloween-themed games, crafts and activities, plus ghost stories in the spooky sod house. So grab your costume and a reusable bag for your treats and get ready to enjoy some friendly tricks!

RELATED: Halloween home raising money for rare disease research after Winnipeg toddler diagnosed

The centre is also the sight of the Manitoba Mystery Company’s ‘Case at the Edge of the Woods’, a theatrical murder mystery that puts you in the story. Participants will interact with characters, search for clues and try to figure out who is guilty of murder!

A full schedule of the activities can be found on their website.

Happy Halloween everyone!