Laval police search for witnesses in fatal collision

Laval police are searching for witnesses following a fatal collision on Route 335.

A 27-year-old man was arrested after his car struck a street-cleaning vehicle early Wednesday.

The 34-year-old male passenger who was in the car was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

Police say they believe about 10 cars drove by the scene on Route 335 between 4:48 and 4:50 a.m., right after the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-662-4636.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.