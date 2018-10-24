Two in hospital after early-morning collision in Laval

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after their car collided with a street-cleaning vehicle early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Route 335 in the northern part of Laval around 5:30 a.m.

Laval police said the highway is closed in both directions between des Mille-Îles Boulevard and des Perron Avenue, causing a major slowdown for the morning rush hour.

Investigators are on the scene and expect Route 335 to re-open around noon.

The two occupants of the small car were in serious condition when taken to the hospital. The driver of the street cleaner was treated at the scene for shock.

Police will provide more information throughout the morning.