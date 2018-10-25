Man charged after London police seize restricted firearm, magazines, handgun parts

A 30-year-old London man is facing several weapons charges after police say they seized a restricted handgun, over-capacity magazines, and various handgun parts from a home, and a self-storage facility in the city.
In a statement, police said their guns and drugs section, with assistance from the OPP, executed search warrants on Wednesday at a home on Shelborne Street, near Pond Mills and Commissioners roads, and a self-storage facility in central London.
Police said the search followed a tip from the Canadian Border Services Agency that suspicious packages were destined for two London addresses.
At the scene, police say they seized a Glock 9-millimetre firearm, two over-capacity magazines, and “various handgun parts and pieces.”
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody. He’s since been charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and two counts of possessing a prohibited device.
In addition, the accused faces a charge of importation without being authorized to do so under the Firearms Act and conspiring with another person to commit the indictable offence of importation of a restricted/prohibited firearm.
He was slated to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
