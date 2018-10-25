Crime
October 25, 2018 12:30 pm

Man charged after London police seize restricted firearm, magazines, handgun parts

By Staff 980 CFPL

The front of London Police Hqadquarters, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
A A

A 30-year-old London man is facing several weapons charges after police say they seized a restricted handgun, over-capacity magazines, and various handgun parts from a home, and a self-storage facility in the city.

In a statement, police said their guns and drugs section, with assistance from the OPP, executed search warrants on Wednesday at a home on Shelborne Street, near Pond Mills and Commissioners roads, and a self-storage facility in central London.

Police said the search followed a tip from the Canadian Border Services Agency that suspicious packages were destined for two London addresses.

At the scene, police say they seized a Glock 9-millimetre firearm, two over-capacity magazines, and “various handgun parts and pieces.”

Some of the various handgun pieces seized by London police.

London Police Service

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody. He’s since been charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and two counts of possessing a prohibited device.

In addition, the accused faces a charge of importation without being authorized to do so under the Firearms Act and conspiring with another person to commit the indictable offence of importation of a restricted/prohibited firearm.

He was slated to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CBSA
guns and drugs section
Investigation
London Police
London Police Service
OPP
shelborne street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News